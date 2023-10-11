DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.51

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.51 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.25). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.25), with a volume of 44,411 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS
DFS Furniture Trading Down 1.0 %
DFS Furniture Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.
Insider Activity at DFS Furniture
In other news, insider Loraine Martins acquired 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,412.32 ($15,192.56). 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
