DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Cap of $101.45 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $101.45 million and $1.81 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,679.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00230322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $213.34 or 0.00799648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00567720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00055351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00123268 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,559,512,768 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

