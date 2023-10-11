Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 403,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

