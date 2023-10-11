Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TSLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 403,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
