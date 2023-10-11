Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $63,086,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $23,910,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

