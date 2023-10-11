DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Head-To-Head Contrast

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DraftKings and Entain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 3 5 21 0 2.62 Entain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

DraftKings currently has a consensus target price of $33.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Entain.

This table compares DraftKings and Entain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -38.90% -97.42% -29.98% Entain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and Entain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $2.24 billion 11.76 -$1.38 billion ($2.57) -11.96 Entain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Summary

DraftKings beats Entain on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook. It also offers software and technology for race book and sportsbook under the Stadium; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet; sports action and horse racing under the Neds; online bingo under the Gala Bingo; casino and live casino under the Gala Casino; virtual sports under the AGT brands, as well as partypoker, which provides online poker; PartyCasino that provides online casino; and Gala Spins, a gaming application. In addition, the company provides Foxy Bingo that provides online bingo; Foxy Games, which offers slot games, jackpots, and various table games; Ladbrokes.be, a shop and newsagent outlet; Ladbrokes.com.au, an online betting site; online betting and gaming under the Optibet; online casino and betting under the NinjaCasino brand; Gioco Digitale, a gaming site; Cheeky Bingo, a bingo platform; gender-neutral mobile-first casino and bingo under the Laimz brand; online sports, casino, and poker under the BetMGM brand; online sports and gaming under the Borgata brand; and Danske Spil that provides online gaming. Further, it offers PMU that offers online poker; betting in the shop estates; and telephone betting services. Entain PLC was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

