DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DSDVY has been the subject of several research reports. Danske downgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Handelsbanken raised shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,280.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.41. 29,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. DSV A/S has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

