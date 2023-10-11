Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 395.9% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 395.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $65,343.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $65,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 14,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,620. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

