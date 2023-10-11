Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.85) on Wednesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

