Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
LON:EPIC opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.85) on Wednesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
