ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.75 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $6,940.08 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03848939 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,682.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

