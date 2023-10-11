Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lessened by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.