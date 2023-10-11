Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43. 425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.35.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $157,186.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $412,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,060 shares of company stock worth $323,317 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 505.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 326,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 118.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 216,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

