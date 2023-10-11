EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,812. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

