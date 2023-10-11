Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 645.4% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Esprit Price Performance

ESPGY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 122,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,584. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

