Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.15. Esprit shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,163,316 shares changing hands.

Esprit Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

