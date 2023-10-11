Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 39,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Essential Energy Services Trading Up 7.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton. The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

