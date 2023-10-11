Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.15

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 316089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 86.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $240,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 26.6% during the second quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 537,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 20.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

