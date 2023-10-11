ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Declares Dividend of $0.67

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6697 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA AMND traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Invest in Energy
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.