ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Announces Dividend of $0.56

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5643 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.56.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Trading Up 0.9 %

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

