ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B to Issue Dividend of $0.36 (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3564 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,193. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 1.76% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

