ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4437 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.43.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BDCZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 4,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B as of its most recent SEC filing.

