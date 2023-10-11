ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2614 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.21.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CEFD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 3,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.