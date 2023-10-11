ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Declares Dividend of $0.67

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.669 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

MVRL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

