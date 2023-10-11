ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Plans Dividend of $0.67

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.669 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MVRL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

