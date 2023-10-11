ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Announces Dividend of $0.15

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN stock remained flat at $8.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.99.

