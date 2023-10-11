ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Plans Dividend of $0.15

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFL remained flat at $8.76 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

