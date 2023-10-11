ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Price Performance

Shares of HDLB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 24,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

