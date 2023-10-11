ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance
Shares of SMHB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 30,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.75.
