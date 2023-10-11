ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.2478 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN’s previous dividend of $1.17.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BDCX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. 4,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

