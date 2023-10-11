Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 264,971 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2,038,238.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 8.1% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. 26,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

