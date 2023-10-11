Family Asset Management LLC Has $206,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.01. 27,893,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,089,268. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $109.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

