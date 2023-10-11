Family Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,086 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,871.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. 507,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,177. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

