Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $93.56. 1,843,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

