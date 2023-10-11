Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,563,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,432,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.46. 48,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

