Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 743,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,854. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

