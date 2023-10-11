Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.