FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Trading Down 30.9%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 30.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 67,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 46,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAST Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $2,579,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 99,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America.

