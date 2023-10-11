Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. 5,522,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,079. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $153,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,640.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 230.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

