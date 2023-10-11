FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Short Interest Up 598.9% in September

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 598.9% from the September 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FaZe Stock Performance

FaZe stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 1,335,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. FaZe has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $5.49.

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. FaZe had a negative return on equity of 414.59% and a negative net margin of 298.53%.

Institutional Trading of FaZe

FaZe Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAZE. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FaZe in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FaZe during the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FaZe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in FaZe during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FaZe in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

