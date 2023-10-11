Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.63. 1,084 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.72% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

