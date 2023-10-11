Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 3,067 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,851. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

