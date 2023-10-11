Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 123,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.46. 2,112,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,200. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.94 and its 200 day moving average is $396.22. The firm has a market cap of $318.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

