Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $93.52. 2,129,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

