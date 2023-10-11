Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 48.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock worth $2,581,455. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.71. 1,310,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.