Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 295,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 405,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 3,592,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,887,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

