Fiduciary Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,277,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,581,758. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

