Fiduciary Group LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 602,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,831. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

