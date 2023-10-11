Fiduciary Group LLC Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $15.05 on Wednesday, hitting $282.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.