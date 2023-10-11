Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 29,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO remained flat at $39.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,150,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

