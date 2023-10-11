Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $424.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

