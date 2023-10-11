Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.